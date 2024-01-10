Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $11 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

