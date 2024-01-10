Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $268.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

