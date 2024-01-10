Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,349,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,824 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 52,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 35,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.5 %

SLB opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

