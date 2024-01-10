Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

