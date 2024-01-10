Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 154,027 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154,027 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

