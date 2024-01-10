Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.