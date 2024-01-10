Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 75 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

