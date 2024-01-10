Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.21 million and $642,944.07 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

