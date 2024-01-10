Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s previous close.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -120.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,159 shares of company stock worth $1,557,417. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

