Kujira (KUJI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.34 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $441.97 million and $2.34 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00009037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.21388384 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,891,394.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

