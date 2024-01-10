L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
L.B. Foster Stock Performance
Shares of FSTR opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $145.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. Equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than L.B. Foster
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.