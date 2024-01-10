L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of FSTR opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $145.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. Equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L.B. Foster Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

