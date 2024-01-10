Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 466 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,992. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average of $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

