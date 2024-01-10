Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $408.34. 19,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $415.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.28.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.76.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

