Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 272,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 149,727 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $5,840,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

