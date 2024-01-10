Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.23. 14,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

