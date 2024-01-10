Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 70,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

