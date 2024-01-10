Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.40. 4,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

