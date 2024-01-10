Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

LMT stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.66. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

