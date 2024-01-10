Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 2.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $550.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,161. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.89.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

