Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 778 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.59. 76,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,494. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

