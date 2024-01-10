Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,753 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Loews accounts for 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 815.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 111,809 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Loews by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.0 %

L traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Loews

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.