Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 185,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,067. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

