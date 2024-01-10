Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.56. Lavoro shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

