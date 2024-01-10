Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

LMND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lemonade by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lemonade by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

