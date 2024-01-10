LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.09. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

