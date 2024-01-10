Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.72. 60,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

