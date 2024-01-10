Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.49. 315,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

