Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.96-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $485.71 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $494.80.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

