Luxfer Holdings PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
Luxfer has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.6%.
Luxfer stock remained flat at $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,266. The firm has a market cap of $222.75 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other Luxfer news, CEO Andrew Butcher purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,221.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,459.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Butcher bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,735 shares of company stock worth $158,370 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 106.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 50.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 478.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
