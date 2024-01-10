Luxfer Holdings PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.6%.

Luxfer stock remained flat at $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,266. The firm has a market cap of $222.75 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, CEO Andrew Butcher purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,221.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,459.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Butcher bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,735 shares of company stock worth $158,370 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 106.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 50.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 478.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

