Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 393,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,164,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 391.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 55.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

