Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:MEQ traded down C$1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$147.06. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.48. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of C$120.00 and a 52-week high of C$152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.91.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$2.31. The company had revenue of C$56.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.92 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 52.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 6.5918092 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ron Anderson bought 600 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Further Reading

