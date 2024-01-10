Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

