Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,534 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 760.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

PFG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. 66,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,589. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

