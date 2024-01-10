Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 5.00% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,997. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

