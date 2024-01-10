Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 639,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,699. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

