Marquette Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $38,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 75,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,318. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $28.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

