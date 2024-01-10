Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.31. 104,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.