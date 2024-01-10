Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,273 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 370,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,123 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 162,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 57,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.68. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

