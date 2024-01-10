Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

SENEA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $377.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.48 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.