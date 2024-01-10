Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $535,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $406.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,907,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,674,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.35 and a 200-day moving average of $376.46. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.12 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

