Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

