Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.52 and a 200-day moving average of $473.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

