Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after purchasing an additional 577,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after acquiring an additional 626,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 264,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

