Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. 44,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,874. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

