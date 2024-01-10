Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,258 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 745,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

KOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.46. As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

