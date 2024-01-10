Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 421,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,393. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

