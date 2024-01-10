Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.