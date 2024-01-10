Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 9,999 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 130,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.