Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 450,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. 18,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

