Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

MMC opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $303,203,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

